March 4, 2017 3:11 PM

Wreck kills 1, sends 7-year-old boy to hospital by helicopter

By Wesley Muller

One person died and two were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Mississippi 67 near Bethel Road.

Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responding to the wreck about 1 p.m. determined a 17-year-old boy driving a 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck was trying to cross 67 eastbound on Bethel Road. He crashed into a northbound 2013 Lexus, MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said.

The Lexus driver died at the scene. The driver of the pickup had minor injuries.

A passenger in the truck, a 7-year-old boy, was injured. He was taken to University Medical Center in Mobile by rescue helicopter.

