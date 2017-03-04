Wreck kills 1, sends 7-year-old boy to hospital by helicopter

One person died and two were injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Mississippi 67 near Bethel Road.
Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers responding to the wreck about 1 p.m. determined a 17-year-old boy driving a 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck was trying to cross 67 eastbound on Bethel Road. He crashed into a northbound 2013 Lexus, MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said.
The Lexus driver died at the scene. The driver of the pickup had minor injuries.
A passenger in the truck, a 7-year-old boy, was injured. He was taken to University Medical Center in Mobile by rescue helicopter.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
Comments