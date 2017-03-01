Firefighters enter burning home in Gulfport to save family’s cats

A family escaped uninjured when their house caught fire Wednesday night.
Gulfport firefighers responded to a home in the 100 block of Ruby Court where crews found heavy flames and smoke showing. They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt said.
The accident apparently began when a hot water heater malfunctioned and caught fire, Beyerstedt said, and flames then spread to the rest of the house.
Three people who were in the home at the time were able to escape without injury, but their pet cats were still in the house.
Crews entered the home and rescued three cats. The pets appeared to suffer serious injuries.
“They were in pretty rough shape, but our guys were able to revive them,” Beyerstedt said.
