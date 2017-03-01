The Walkers have a dream home for rent. This one’s not in Ocean Springs.

Scott and Trinity Walker are into property.
They are still working on a B&B permit for their own home on East Beach.
But now, they are also Walker and Walker Management Group.
Their newest property is The Nest “that sits high above the tree tops!” on the beach in Long Beach. It’s an interesting-looking, multilevel home permitted as a short-term rental and booking up well for the summer, Scott Walker said.
The Walkers also bought the strip mall on U.S. 90 near downtown that has Classy Cat hair salon on one end. They have a 500-square foot vacancy there they are looking to fill.
The management group logo is “W,” and it’s focused on “maintaining and revitalizing commercial and residential properties throughout the Gulf Coast,” according to the Facebook page.
The Nest, a beachfront two-bed, two-bath cottage is on VRBO and Airbnb.
It was approved by Long Beach Board of Aldermen on Feb. 21. Scott Walker said Long Beach was helpful in getting that property permitted and questions the cap Ocean Springs has placed on the number of short-term rentals it allows. That’s why they are seeking B&B status for their home on East Beach instead, but that process that is changing and may be getting more difficult. It may soon require neighborhood approval.
