Here’s why a rubbish fire might be a bad idea, even on a pretty day

A fast-moving woods fire on Sunday destroyed an unoccupied, single-story house off Cable Bridge Road in west Harrison County.
It was one of at least four that burned out of control Sunday in central and west areas of the county, said Pat Sullivan, chief of Harrison County Fire Service.
Sullivan said the house had been empty for awhile. A fire that started after a power line fell spread from the woods to the house.
The causes of the other fires are under investigation, but Sullivan suspects at least one was an accident.
When the weather is nice, he said, residents start cleaning their yards and burning rubbish. But they don’t always take into account the wind or other factors that can cause fire to spread.
“They go ahead and do it not knowing any better,” he said, “and it gets away from them. It’s not unusual for us to get very busy on a weekend like this.”
Units responding to the fire included West Harrison, Lizana, Saucier, Harrison County Fire Service, the Mississippi Forestry Commission and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments