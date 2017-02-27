3-year-old found safe after feared kidnapping

Three-year-old Taniya Edwards has been found safe after being reported missing Sunday evening.
The Gulfport Police Department, which initially feared a kidnapping, has investigated and determined a custody matter was involved. No charges will be filed, a department news release said.
Taniya’s legal guardians had allowed her to visit her grandmother at her home on 21st Street. Police initially reported the child was taken from the home without permission.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert regarding Edwards before 1 a.m.
Comments