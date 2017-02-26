How police kept revelers safe at 2017 Pass Christian parade

0:41 Watch: Shooting leaves 2 dead, chaos after Pass Christian parade Pause

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

3:07 Routine legal matter brings $100,000 in fees