A.J. Holloway will stay in hospital Sunday after falling ill at parade

Former Biloxi Mayor A.J. Holloway needs one more day of hospital observation after a medical emergency Saturday evening at the Krewe of Neptune parade, city spokesman Vincent Creel said Sunday.
Holloway is being treated at Ocean Springs Hospital. He will be 78 on April 17.
“Doctors want his blood pressure and heart rate to be a little stronger before he is discharged,” Creel said, referring to the medical emergency as “a weak spell.”
Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gillich had invited Holloway to sit with city officials in the reviewing stand Saturday night in front of City Hall. Holloway had a medical emergency about 6:30 p.m. and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Holloway had been standing up, waving at the float riders when he suddenly sat down, put his hands in his jacket pockets and leaned over. Creel said he was sitting behind him when it happened.
“He never lost consciousness but he was unresponsive,” Creel said.
Biloxi police, firefighters and American Medical Response ambulance service responded.
Holloway was alert by the time he reached the hospital, Creel said.
“By today, they tell me he is his usual, jovial self,” he said. “They say all he needs is just one more day of observation in the hospital.”
Holloway is Biloxi’s longest serving mayor, leading the city for more than 20 years from the early days of casinos in the city and through the recovery from Hurricane Katrina, which struck in 2005. He was first elected in 1993 and served until he retired for health reasons in February 2015.
