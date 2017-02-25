Former Biloxi mayor taken from Krewe of Neptune parade to hospital

Firefighters carried former Biloxi Mayor A.J. Holloway from the front of City Hall to a nearby ambulance after he had a medical emergency during the Krewe of Neptune parade, city spokesman Vincent Creel said.
Creel said Holloway, who attended the parade with his wife, daughter and granddaughter, had been invited by Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich to sit in the reviewing stand with other city officials. Creel said Holloway was sitting right in front of him when the incident occurred at 6:30 p.m.
“He was standing up at the front row of the reviewing stand ... then he sat down and he just kind of leaned over in his chair and that was it,” Creel said. “I don’t know if he was hit with something, but he sat down and put his hands in his pockets and he just fell over to his right side.”
Creel said he called to Police Chief John Miller for help. American Medical Response and Biloxi firefighters also responded to help the six-term former mayor.
Holloway was taken by ambulance to Ocean Springs Hospital, Creel said, and his family had not yet seen him by 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
Creel said Holloway was awake and sitting up on the stretcher when he was taken to the hospital.
Creel said Holloway had been cheerful and seemed fine before the parade rolled past City Hall. he even took a picture with Gilich, he said.
