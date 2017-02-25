Benefit bank account set up to help teen mauled by pit bull

The Benefit for Jaxon Ronsonet account has been set up at The Peoples Bank to help the Biloxi teenager who lost his leg after a pit bull attack on Nov. 10.
His mother, Tiffany Ronsonet, said the account was set up after a bank representative notified her of numerous callers offering to help.
Jaxon, 15, was mauled after he tried to stop a pit bull from attacking his 5-year-old brother.
Jaxon has received a prosthetic leg and has several doctors’ visits a month between Jackson and New Orleans.
His mother had taken a leave of absence from work and said she can’t go back to work until doctors release Jaxon to return to school. He has Medicaid, but it does not cover all his costs, including some prescriptions and supplies, such as gauze and tape, she said.
Sun Herald
