Tom Cook was humble, gentlemanly newspaperman

Tom Cook, who died Thursday in Gulfport, was a Southern gentleman.
He also was the calm in the eye of whatever storm might be brewing in the newsroom of The Daily Herald, where he began as a reporter in 1956, or its successor, the Sun Herald, where he ended his career 33 years later.
But first, he was a family man. Cook, 91, and his wife, Maria Oliva von Schmeling Cook, had seven children: Rosana, Amelia, Diana, Maria Aurora, Thomas Anthony, Maria Alicia and Lucia Linda. And not even one of the storied Daily Herald Christmas parties could keep him from his family.
“Tom Cook was my friend and mentor and his family became like my family during the years we worked together in The Daily Herald newsroom,” said Pam Firmin, who worked with Cook off and on from the day she was hired in 1969 until he retired in 1989. “For him, newspapering was the way to both serve his community and make it a better place for his family.
“Always, his family came first. Through the years, Christmas party after Christmas party, he and Maria would leave, apologetically but firmly, saying they still had Christmas shopping to do for the children.”
Former Publisher Roland Weeks relied on Cook when he arrived in 1968.
“In the beginning, when I was young and had a lot to learn, I depended on him for advice and inspiration,” he said. “One year after I arrived on the Coast, Camille devastated our communities and the Herald building was badly damaged. Tom’s leadership was instrumental in guiding us and our Gulf Coast communities through the difficult days of rebuilding.
“Gentle Giant is an overused phrase, but it well describes Tom, the man we knew and loved.”
The newsrooms of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s would be scarcely recognizable to the most recent crop of young journalists.
“The first thing I noticed about Tom when I started in 1969 was that he was calm in an environment that was anything but,” Firmin said. “Machines were loud and holler was the favored form of indoor communication, but not with Tom. He had a soft voice that people always heard. And helpful — he never seemed to mind stopping to explain something to me.”
Computers and pagination systems were decades in the future. The internet wasn’t even a concept. Few would look askance at a bottle of liquor in a desk drawer. And a reporter didn’t exactly have to sneak a nip in the middle of the afternoon. A cloud of tobacco smoke hung in the air day and night.
Into that atmosphere walked Mike Tonos in October 1973. The first person he encountered was Editor Jim Lund.
“Mr. Lund greeted me, looked over his glasses at me and asked, ‘Could you cover federal court?’ ” said Tonos, fresh out of Ole Miss with little practical experience. “I said I doubt it, so he sent me to Tom.”
Cook was chief of the copy desk at the time and had the perfect temperament for a wild and wooly newsroom.
“He was a steady force, not one to fly off the handle,” said Tonos, who would rise to the top job in the newsroom, executive editor, before leaving and eventually returning to Ole Miss as an instructor. “He was humble, thoughtful — a quiet but strong man.”
The new paper
One of the more tumultuous times came during the merger of the South Mississippi Sun, the upstart morning paper, with The Daily Herald, the paper of record in South Mississippi. Some staffers balked at the idea of joining the Sun, but not Cook.
“He was the ultimate team player,” Tonos said.
Like most journalists, Cook would rather report than make the news. His file in the Sun Herald library contains just four clips: one chronicled his appointment to the Harrison County Jury Commission, another announced a trip he took to Atlanta to attend a workshop on, what else, newspapering, and one was about the launch of the South Mississippi Sun. The final one was a short piece that appeared on the day he retired. It was on the Opinion page, which he helped produce as associate editor.
He was born on Oct. 5, 1925, in Baton Rouge. He graduated from Rogers (Arkansas) High School, where he played football and basketball, and the University of Arkansas, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Veteran of two wars
He served in World War II with the Army Signal Corps in the Asia-Pacific Theater and in Korea as a first lieutenant in the 1st Cavalry Division of the 45th Infantry.
He was sports editor at the Rogers Daily News, associate editor at the Bull Shoals (Missouri) Gazette, then an English and journalism instructor and publicity director at the Moss Point Separate Municipal School District and superintendent of the Moss Point Presbyterian Church before coming to The Daily Herald. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Gulfport.
He listed photography, astronomy, writing and natural and social history as his hobbies.
At The Daily Herald and Sun Herald, he was a reporter, wire editor, city editor, managing editor and news editor before becoming associate editor.
“In each post, he acquitted himself with integrity,” the Editorial Board wrote for his retirement article. “Throughout his distinguished career, Tom exemplified the highest traits of his profession and influenced a large number of young journalists in the early stages of their own careers.”
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home in Gulfport is handling arrangements.
