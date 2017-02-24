Students demonstrate their ideas at science fair

Surveillance video from the Gulfport Wal-Mart training room shows Prentiss Fells of Gulfport walk from a computer to a counter and throw a piece of paper into the trash. The video is shown at full speed and again at 1/4 speed.
Members of the Islamic Center of Gulfport, all American citizens, express a desire to protect the country from terrorists, but question whether the travel ban issued by President Trump against seven predominantly Muslim countries was motivated by national security or discrimination.
Members of the Islamic Center of Gulfport, all American citizens, say that “Islamic radicalism” is not a true reflection of their religion. They hope Americans will learn more about Islam and the common desires and beliefs they hold.
Long Beach resident Tina Smith describes the scene as she tried to reach her neighbor who was trapped inside his burning house on Feb. 14, 2017. Smith takes the opportunity to talk about fire safety and emergency preparedness.
Professional equestrian Shannon Hicks of Lake St. Louis, Mo., talks about competing at the Grand Prix level of jumping at the Gulf Coast Winter Classic at the Harrison County Fairgrounds in Lyman, Miss.
Community members gathered for a panel discussion on the Mississippi state flag on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast. Watch as the crowd reacts to Dixie Alliance president Ray Shores' comments.
Video by Amanda McCoy/Sun Herald