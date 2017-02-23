Grand jury: Replace glass, windows cracked by jail inmates

It has not gone unnoticed by a Harrison County grand jury that county jail inmates have cracked panels of glass and plexiglass by throwing things at them.
The grand jury, from circuit court’s Biloxi division, recommended “infrastructure repairs” for the jail’s towers and booking area in the final report of its six-month term.
The grand jury was referring to cracked glass, plexiglass panels and windows in the jail, and electronics problems, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
“The inmates throw stuff at the windows,” he said.
Jail Warden Evan Hubbard said more than 60 windows need to be replaced.
The electronics problem is from equipment installed by Southern Folger Detention Equipment, the sheriff said.
“It was put in years ago, before my time, and the jail couldn’t get the company to come out and make repairs,” he said.
The Adult Detention Center was found to be “adequate in the security and management of its prisoners.”
Jurors toured two other county facilities. They found the Juvenile Detention Center “clean, well maintain and well managed.” Also, they were impressed with the safety of the Children’s Shelter and its organization, cleanliness and backyard area, the report said.
The grand jury considered 400 criminal cases and handed down 291 indictments. Of those, 16 were returned for habitual-offender status and 19 were returned for consideration of enhanced penalties.
Jurors were in session 13 days between August through January. The final report was filed Feb. 14.
District Attorney Joel Smith released the report this week.
Criminal cases considered by the Harrison County grand jury in Biloxi
- Total cases: 400
- True bills: 291 indictments handed down (16 returned as habitual offender, 19 returned with enhanced penalties)
- No true bills: 77 cases with insufficient evidence to indict
- Returned to law enforcement: 14
- Cases passed to the next grand jury: 7
- Cases docketed in error: 11
