Markers capture history of D’Iberville, a young city with a long past

Five new historical markers unveiled at the D’Iberville City Council meeting Tuesday commemorate The Cossing, The Quave Commercial Strip, The Five Trails, D’Iberville High School’s original site, and The Land and the Legend of the Cross.
“They cover a lot of history because there’s a lot of history in this community,” said Hank Rogers, president of the D’Iberville Historical Society. The group intends to create 10 markers and post them throughout the city.
D’Iberville was incorporated just 29 years ago, but the area in and around the city traces its history back to before Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville landed in South Mississippi in 1699. The town was named for the French Canadian explorer and his likeness, complete with his distinctive curly locks, is displayed at the top of the markers.
Rogers said the Historical Society started the project 16 months ago, and local historian Dale Greenwall wrote the words for the plaques.
The Historical Society is still trying to find old photos of D’Iberville — especially one of the old log cabin that was a community center — to be placed on a plaque. A video called “Remembering D’Iberville,” which is available at City Hall and some local businesses for $20, helps the Historical Society pay for the markers.
In other action Tuesday the council:
▪ Heard that the Discover D’Iberville app should be ready for official launch in March, listing every business in the city and helping local and visitors get around. “Our message is going to be pushed through this,” said Jeff Taylor, city planner, holding up a cellphone.
▪ Approved Acadian Gardens Subdivision Phase III to subdivide 8.2 acres into 29 parcels for single family residential housing. The housing development will be partially in Jackson County, and the city’s proposal to annex that portion was turned down by the county, said Cindy Feranda, D’Iberville’s planning and zoning director. The council approved only the portion in the city.
▪ Approved Jan Truong’s application to build four townhouses at 3486 Woodsview Drive. Mayor Rusty Quave said this type multi-family housing with owner occupancy was envisioned in the charettes after Hurricane Katrina.
