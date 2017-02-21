Chemical reaction causes Biloxi library to be evacuated

The Margaret Sherry Library on Popp’s Ferry Road was evacuated briefly as a precaution after waste in a garbage truck created a chemical reaction during a stop.
Biloxi Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Jeff Merrill said a Waste Pro truck was at the library when waste in the truck created a chemical reaction. Merrill said Biloxi Fire Department sent a team in to investigate and found muriatic acid, a chemical commonly found in household cleaners, among other uses.
Merrill said the substance was removed from the Waste Pro truck and was being disposed of safely.
“We evacuated (the library) as a precaution,” he said. The incident has been cleared and the library is back open.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
