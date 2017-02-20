Harrison County road crews clean up oil spill in Saucier

Harrison County Road Department works late Sunday night to put down sand on Saucier-Lizana Road after what appears to be oil was found on the road.
Courtesy Pat Sullivan

Harrison County

