Harrison County

February 18, 2017 12:18 PM

Gulfport police respond to 2 accidents near Wilkes Bridge

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

Gulfport police responded to two separate accidents Saturday near the Wilkes Bridge over Bayou Bernard, Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

Bromen said police were dispatched to an accident near the bridge after a driver lost control of a vehicle and struck a tree.

Then a boat inspector slipped and injured his ankle while looking at a boat. That happened in the same area as the vehicle accident, Bromen said.

The accidents are unrelated.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries, Bromen said.

Police and medical personnel are on the scene. There are no traffic delays.

