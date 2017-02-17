Gulfport man says he’s still paying a price for ‘false’ drug charge

Prentiss Fells found out he was being charged with felony drug possession after police officers arrived at the Wal-Mart Supercenter on U.S. 49, where he had worked for six years, and escorted him out in handcuffs while his co-workers and shoppers looked on.
A jury acquitted Fells in August 2015, but he and his wife, Bridget, say they still suffer from his two-year odyssey through the criminal justice system, culminating with a nerve-wracking trial that lasted two days.
Fells has filed a lawsuit against the city and three police officers involved in his case, claiming his civil rights were violated. He is asking for $2 million in compensation, $5 million in punitive damages and reimbursement of all legal fees. The city attorney’s office has not responded to an email seeking comment.
Gulfport attorney Michael Crosby secured the acquittal and filed the civil lawsuit, which relates only Fells’ side of the story. Had Fells been forced to rely on a court-appointed lawyer in the criminal case, he and his wife said, he might be sitting in prison today. The maximum penalty for the crime would have been up to eight years in prison.
As it is, $30,000 in legal bills for the criminal case cost them a good chunk of Fells’ retirement account, plus penalties, and he has yet to find the steady employment he enjoyed at Wal-Mart, where he worked in maintenance as a floor technician.
“When I think about it,” Fells said, “I get mad because they did me wrong.”
Assistant District Attorney Crosby Parker, who did not try the case, said a grand jury found enough evidence to indict Fells and send him to trial, but a jury determined he was not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was working at a desktop computer in the training room when a small white object fell from his shoulder. Supervisors later found a small package of cocaine under the computer keyboard, Crosby said. A warrant was issued on Sept. 25, 2013, for Fells’ arrest.
Fells found out two weeks later, when he was handcuffed at Wal-Mart. Police searched his truck after he told them they could not, Fells said, and “tore up” the interior. They found no drugs.
After his arrest, the father of two teenagers spent hours in jail before he was released on bond. His mugshot remains in the Harrison County jail docket, and pops up in a Google search of his name and hometown.
His children were picked on at school after his arrest. The family was subjected to rumors and Fells, now 54, worries that people still talk about him. At one point, he said, he was so distressed that he sought psychiatric treatment.
Because of the arrest, Fells said, he lost a job he loved at Wal-Mart. He believes the felony charge surfaces when he looks for jobs.
He’s found work with contractors, but nothing permanent and is now planning to attend school so he can get licensed as a commercial truck driver. His wife works as an economic development specialist in Gulfport. Their son is finishing high school and has a scholarship for college, while their daughter is on track to do the same.
Crosby said he tried to avoid a trial.
“I could never get the police to sit down and look at the videotape with me,” he said.
He thinks the prosecution moved forward at least partly because Fells is “a huge black fellow.”
A small white object did fall from Fells’ hand, which was resting near his face, onto his shoulder while he was at a computer in the employee training room, the lawsuit says. Crosby said the object was a scrap of paper.
The paper slipped from his shoulder when he leaned forward and rose from the computer, the surveillance video shows. If police officers had slowed down the video, Crosby said, they would have seen Fells catch the paper and toss it into a wastebasket.
The video then shows Fells pulling other scraps of paper from his pants pockets and tossing them into a cardboard box before he leaves the training room.
“The problem is that the tape is misleading when played at normal speed,” the lawsuit says. “It is not until it is slowed down that one can actually see what took place, and what proved Mr. Fells’ innocence.
“Even though Mr. Fells proclaimed his innocence, willingly answered any and all questions of his employer and the investigators, and despite the fact that he had been a dedicated employee for a number of years, no one in a position to stop the prosecution of this matter stepped forward and took the time to properly and carefully review the videotape.”
Fells said it simply took 12 jurors to see what he had been trying to tell law enforcement officers all along.
