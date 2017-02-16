OLA volleyball star makes big donation to special athletes

Emma Funk is just an average high school student who’s trying to balance school, her confirmation classes at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, a social life and her extracurricular activities that includes playing sports.
But there’s really not anything average about Funk, a two-time Sun Herald volleyball player of the year honoree. She’s a junior with a 4.0 average at Our Lady Academy in Bay St. Louis and she’s also a standout on OLA’s volleyball team, which recently won its fifth straight Class I state championship. She was also named Gatorade’s Mississippi Volleyball Player of The Year.
Although the 5-foot-10 middle blocker makes big plays on the court, she also has a big heart. Funk received a grant of $1,000 from Gatorade as part of her recognition to be used for a non profit group. She decided to use her money to help some local athletes with special needs.
“I was given $1,000 to give to a non profit — Gatorade gave me a list of four or I could pick one — and I knew exactly where I wanted it to go,” she said.
Funk made a $1,000 donation to Mississippi Gulf Coast Buddy Sports, which is part of the Long Beach Youth Baseball League.
“I’m familiar with Buddy Ball because I’ve volunteered with the program before,” she said. “It brings so much joy to both the participants and the volunteer — it’s a great way to help an organization that’s helping others.”
Buddy Ball director Mike Crawford, who is a neighbor of Funk’s, said he was overwhelmed when he was notified of the donation.
“It is outstanding that Emma would think of us and give us a $1,000 that she could spent on anyone,” Crawford said.
Crawford started the league in 2010 to provide a sports alternative for his daughter, Emily, who as child with disabilities did not have a lot options
“We started this because after Emily finished T-ball, there wasn’t another sport for her to play with her friends,” he said. “We started with just a few donations but this year, we will have two teams — Emma’s donation will help us buy a lot of things we need.”
And although Funk has a busy schedule, she hopes to be back on the Buddy Ball field this season.
“I really want to volunteer, but volleyball is getting crazy — we’re playing in a tournament in Chicago, but I plan to be there if I can,” she said.
More information on the Buddy Ball program can be found at msgulfcoastbuddysports.org.
