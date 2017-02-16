Toddler from Woolmarket dies after family finds him in swimming pool

A toddler died after the boy fell in the swimming pool Tuesday at his grandmother’s home in Woolmarket, officials confirmed.
The child was a year old and was in his grandmother’s care, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Peterson said his office was notified of the death Wednesday from officials in Mobile County, Alabama, where the child was pronounced dead.
“I’m pretty sure it will be ruled an accidental drowning,” Peterson said.
“It was a tragic accident. That grandmother and the entire family will have to deal with this the rest of their lives.”
Peterson and deputies and Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan and his firefighters went to the home along with members of the Biloxi Fire Department and American Medical Response.
"The child was found in the pool and was gotten out by family members," Sullivan said. "We were called there, and the child was in critical condition at that point."
Bad weather prevented a rescue helicopter from flying the boy to a trauma center, he said. An AMR crew drove him to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile.
Harrison County deputies investigated the drowning.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
Comments