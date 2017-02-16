Florida Georgia Line ‘cruise’ into Biloxi tonight — tickets still available

Country rockers Florida Georgia Line will bring the Dig Your Roots Tour to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Thursday.
The show starts at 7 p.m. and also features Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane and Seth Ennis.
Tickets to the show start at $46.75 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
FGL have had several hit songs including “Cruise,” which they remixed with St. Louis Rapper Nelly and “H.O.L.Y.” from their latest album “Dig Your Roots.”
Dustin Lynch
Lynch will be bringing his hit song “Seein’ Red” to the Roots tour, the first single off a new album that he will be releasing sometime later this year.
“I’ve been writing and working on the new record,” Lynch said. “I’m just trying to get it perfect.”
Lynch spent most of last year opening shows for country superstar Luke Bryan. He said he learned a great deal from touring with Bryan.
“I learned so much on that tour,” Lynch said. “Luke is such a great performer and a great guy — he’s the same guy onstage as he is to his fans.”
A native of Tennessee, Lynch was studying biochemistry at Lipscomb University in Nashville and was headed to medical school when he abandoned his studies to pursue his career in music.
“It was tough on my parents for a while,” he said. “But they are my biggest fan these days.”
Chris Lane
North Carolina native Chris Lane is no stranger to life on the road with FGL — he opened for them on the This is How We Roll Tour in 2014.
“I love those guys and I’m super thankful they’ve taken me out on the road with them,” Lane said. “When I went out with them the first time, I didn’t have any music out.”
In 2016, Lane released his debut album “Girl Problems,’ which contains the No. 1 single “Fix.”
“I’m super excited about this because now I have an album out and a song on the radio,” he said.
