What was it like to fly in WWII? Find out for yourself

Several fully restored World War II airplanes are coming to the Coast next month to offer visitors up-close tours, flights and actual pilot training in the vintage airships.
The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour will be at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport for three days — March 6-8. The tour will feature the iconic P-51 Mustang fighter and three bombers — a B-17 Flying Fortress, a B-24 Liberator and a B-25 Mitchell.
“This is a rare opportunity to visit, explore and learn more about these unique and rare treasures of WWII aviation history,” said Hunter Chaney, director of marketing for the Collings Foundation.
Those who attend can buy tickets to explore the aircraft inside and out — $15 for adults and $5 for kids under 12. Visitors may take a 30-minute flight on the B-17 or B-24 for $450 per person or on the B-25 for $400 per person.
True thrill seekers can actually take the controls of the P-51 by buying a half-hour for $2,200 or a full hour of flight training for $3,200.
The B-17 is one of only eight in flying condition in the United States, and the B-24 is the only one of its type flying in the world, according to the Collings Foundation.
After the war, many of the combat aircraft were scrapped for their raw aluminum to rebuild a nation in post-war prosperity, and very few were spared. The rarity of the B-17, B-25, B-24 and P-51 — and their importance to telling the story of WWII — is why the Collings Foundation continues to fly and display the aircraft nationwide.
The Collings Foundation is a nonprofit educational foundation devoted to organizing living history events that allow people to learn through direct participation. The foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour is celebrating its 28th year and visits an average of 110 cities in more than 35 states annually.
The Wings of Freedom Tour will arrive at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport at noon March 6 and its aircraft will be on display until noon March 8.
The hours for ground tours and display are noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 6; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7; and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 8th. The flight experiences are normally scheduled before and after the ground tour times.
“At each location we encourage local veterans and their families to visit and share their experiences and stories with the public,” Chaney said. “For aviation enthusiasts, the tour provides opportunity for the museum to come to the visitor and not the other way around.”
For reservations and information on flight experiences, call 1-800-568-8924 or visit the Collings Foundation’s website, www.collingsfoundation.org.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
