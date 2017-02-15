Duckworth Road still closed at U.S. 49 — avoid it if possible

Duckworth Road at U.S. 49 will be closed until Friday while crews finish relocating water and sewer lines.
Gulfport Public Works Director Wayne O’Neal said the city extended the closure, originally scheduled to end Thursday, after encountering unexpected issues. He said a sewer line is being installed on Duckworth Road at the intersection.
O’Neal said water and sewer lines are being moved from Vick Road to O’Neal as part of the widening of U.S. 49 to three lanes to Harrison Central High School on School Road.
Motorists should detour by way of Three Rivers, South Swan and O’Neal roads.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
