TSA screening detects 7 guns in carry-on luggage at GPT last year

Seven guns were detected at the Gulfport-International Airport last year when passengers were screened at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, along with 17 at the Jackson airport and 3 at other airports in the state.
That’s up in Gulfport from one gun found in 2015 and 5 in 2014, and most of the people said they forgot the guns were in their luggage, said Sari Koshetz, spokeswoman for the TSA. She suggests they make sure their suitcase is unpacked from one trip before they pack to get on a plane with a gun, knife, sharp tools or anything else that could be a safety hazard, like a very heavy 12-inch cast iron skillet that was found in a passenger’s carry-on luggage at the Gulfport airport.
Passengers are given several options, such as taking the items to the car, calling the person who dropped them off to come back for the item, checking it in their luggage or mailing it to themselves in an envelope provided by TSA. Or they can voluntarily leave the item behind, which is why the TSA has bins full of screwdrivers and knives, packs of razors and box cutters and an assortment of whiskey, WD-40 cans, stun guns and hedge trimmers passengers abandoned to catch their plane.
The guns that were recovered weren’t on display. When TSA detects a gun the security line is frozen, said Koshetz, and local law enforcement is called to take possession of the gun. The person is interviewed by the police and TSA. Whether of not charges are filed and the person is taken into custody by local law enforcement, “You will be fined by the TSA in civil penalties up to $11,000,” she said. The gun could be impounded or returned at some point.
Those who have TSA Pre✓ will have that privilege revoked and possibly never reinstated, she said, if they are found with a gun.
Passengers who register for the expedited screening pay $85 for five years, or $17 a year. TSA has partnered with 11 more airlines, bringing the total of carriers participating in TSA Pre✓ to 30.
Koshetz said guns are allowed in checked luggage but must be unloaded, in a hard-sided, locked case and must be registered with the airline.
“It’s your responsibility as a traveler what the regulations are on the other side of the trip,” she said.
Ask TSA lets passengers email a photograph of the item and get an answer whether it can be carried onto the plane — or how to get through security if you forgot your ID.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments