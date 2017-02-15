Harrison County

February 15, 2017 9:14 AM

Coroner releases ID of man killed in Long Beach house fire

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Long Beach

The man who died in a fire in his Long Beach home has been identified as Vadim Astvazaturov.

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove released the name of the 84-year-old man on Wednesday.

Neighbors on Alyce Place and firefighters were unable to get him out of his home on Tuesday. He was found in a hallway, Hargrove said.

His wife and adult son were able to escape the fire.

An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

SunHerald is working on an updated report.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Related content

Harrison County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Long beach woman tried to save neighbor from fire

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos