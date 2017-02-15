Coroner releases ID of man killed in Long Beach house fire

The man who died in a fire in his Long Beach home has been identified as Vadim Astvazaturov.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove released the name of the 84-year-old man on Wednesday.
Neighbors on Alyce Place and firefighters were unable to get him out of his home on Tuesday. He was found in a hallway, Hargrove said.
His wife and adult son were able to escape the fire.
An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.
SunHerald is working on an updated report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
