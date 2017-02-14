Update: Man found inside burned house in Long Beach

Fire Chief Mike Brown said a man has been found inside a house destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.
Firefighters are waiting for Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove to remove the body.
The Long Beach Fire Department responded to a house fire early Tuesday on Alyce Place, where someone was reported to be trapped inside the home.
The single-story brick structure was completely destroyed. The walls are still standing but the fire is out. Firefighters looked sad as the roof caved in.
But Police Chief Wayne McDowell said it's believed someone is inside the home.
Firefighters have not been able to get inside the home yet, McDowell said shortly after 8 a.m.
SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments