Scars of pit bull attack remain

Community members gathered for a panel discussion on the Mississippi state flag on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at the University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast. The panelists represented a diverse range of organizations and views.
Members of Chua Van Duc Buddhist Temple in Biloxi serve Bun Bo Hue, a spicy vegetarian vegetable soup with beef substitutes, and desserts including a mung bean dessert, and banh it, a sweet bean or coconut rice cake pudding steamed in a banana leaf.
Members of the Red Hat Society’s Crown Jewells of D’Nile from Gulfport visited the Chinese New Year celebration at the Chua Van Duc Buddhist Temple in Biloxi. It was a cultural exploration for both groups.