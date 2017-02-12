Winter Classic is business for equestrians, free fun for spectators

The Gulf Coast Winter Classic is serious business for professional equestrians, horse owners and new riders. But for the casual onlooker, it’s an amazing sight and it’s free.
“I just love it,” said Donna Lorena of Gulfport.
“I used to watch this competition on TV, but now I can come watch it here. I came here right after church with a friend and we’re having a wonderful time. It’s so amazing to watch the horses and their riders.”
This is the Winter Classic’s 19th year of a six-week hunter and jumper circuit for professional equestrians at the Harrison County Fairgrounds on County Farm Road. The competition also has categories that allow less experienced riders to compete and gain experience.
We love the Winter Classic. We love this beautiful area. We love the seafood. And you can’t beat the hospitality.
Jerry Scofield, a Gulfport snowbird from Litchfield, Connecticut
The Winter Classic runs each Wednesday to Sunday through March 19. Competition takes place each day, and the grand prix, featuring the most experienced equestrians, starts at 2 p.m. each Sunday. The schedule is listed on its website. The Grand Prix Field opens at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, 9 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 8 a.m. Saturdays and at 9 a.m. Sundays.
Five professional equestrians competed in the grand prix Sunday with 12 different horses as they jumped fences 1 meter and 40 centimeters high — that’s 4 feet and 7.12 inches. They competed for a $25,000 prize.
‘It’s a partnership’
Shannon Hicks, a professional rider, competed at the first Winter Classic and has returned off and on, including the past five consecutive years. The 42-year-old from Lake St. Louis, Missouri, said she’s been riding all her life, starting at age 4 when she got her first pony.
The grass at the Harrison Fairgrounds is one of the reasons Hicks loves the Winter Classic.
“There’s a lot of places in America that don’t have grass,” Hicks said. “This grass is so big and open.”
“The biggest challenge is it’s a partnership with a horse,” she said. “You can’t make a horse jump. It takes a horse that is willing to do what you tell it to do.”
Hicks, who rides three horses owned by the same person, said she talks to the horses before a competition starts.
“They’ve never answered me back,” she said. “But I told one a few weeks back in Pensacola that if it jumped well, I’d let it eat grass for an hour the next day.”
Viewing, food and a bar
The Winter Classic has three arenas for different competitions, a restaurant, oyster bar and lounge, and a concession stand. Bleachers are provided. A practice field behind the jumper field allows spectators to watch the riders and horses warm up.
Alexander Beller, 5, of New Orleans stood at a white picket fence around the jumper field and clapped as riders and their horses finished their jumps. His older sister will compete in other categories next week, his parents said.
Katelyn Williamson, 13, of Hattiesburg found out about the Winter Classic on the internet and asked her parents to take her. She said she wants to ride one day and found it exciting to watch.
Snowbirds Jerry and Linda Scofield, from Litchfield, Connecticut, attend each day of the Winter Classic and have for several years since they live in a condo in Gulfport from January through March.
“We love the Winter Classic,” Jerry Scofield said. “We love the seafood. We love the beautiful area. And you can’t beat the hospitality.”
Comments