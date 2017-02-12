Residents in Long Beach neighborhood wake up to no water

The city’s Utilities Department is working to fix a busted water main near Greenwood Avenue and LaRosa Road.
Residents who live near the area woke up Sunday morning to no water.
A water main busted in the yard of a residence on Greenwood Avenue, and water rushed from the yard into the street.
A resident in the area posted a video of the busted main to YouTube and said the water has been out since at least 6 a.m.
A representative with the Long Beach Utilities Department said a crew is working to fix the problem and restore water to the neighborhood.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
