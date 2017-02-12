Graffiti that once got him arrested now on display in Fishbone Alley

It’s ironic for Nicholas Cook to see his artwork on public display.
For years, the Ocean Springs graffiti artist tagged under the safety of the night sky. His work, once seen around the Coast on the remnants of buildings destroyed byHurricane Katrina in 2005, used to land him in hot water with the law. He’s been arrested and has had to pay fines and restitution to owners of those vacant buildings, though Cook said it seemed they didn’t care about their property until he sprayed art on it.
And although Cook loves the rush of tagging — he sometimes sees his work on train cars passing by in Ocean Springs — he said he got tired being a troublemaker.
“At this point in my life, I’m tired of getting in trouble for doing it,” he said Saturday while he gazed at a portrait he’d finished this week in Fishbone Alley. “Getting in trouble for something you love to do, I had to think how I can actually do what I want the right way. It gets expensive with court fines, lawyers and restitution.”
Cook, 30, began refining his craft and found a love for portraits made from spray paint. It’s something he created on walls in the garage of former roommate Brandin Brosh’s home.
Last year, Cook finished a self-portrait in the garage and had been commissioned by a few people to do pieces for them.
In September, the city of Gulfport asked Cook to paint part of the wall in Fishbone Alley, which is downtown. He used reds, yellows and blacks to create a portrait of friend and fellow artist Jerika Broussard. Brousssard has also been asked to create a piece in the entertainment thoroughfare the city finished and opened last year.
“I gotta motivate this girl to keep her going,” Cook said. “I’m really interested to see what she does.”
Cook’s artwork is the first thing visitors see when they turn into the alley from 13th Street.
“I wanted to do a face, something big and colorful to attract more attention to this alley,” he said.
Broussard, who said she’s been struggling to decide what to paint in the alley, now has a clear direction after seeing Cook’s painting of her.
“The inspiration definitely came from him,” she said. “He lit a fire under my ass and in my soul.”
Broussard said she broke into tears and fell on the floor when she saw the portrait.
She and Cook have known each other for years. They worked together on the Kress Live art project in downtown Biloxi before it became a music venue. Kress Live is now for sale.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
Comments