Resource fair to provide information for disabled, seniors and veterans

Finding resources for a family member or friend with disabilities can be a daunting task. But one local organization will have a one-stop shopping of sorts Friday for those with disabilities.
Disability Connection will host a Community Resource Fair at Edgewater Mall from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. More than 80 agencies will have representatives on hand from both the public and private sectors for those with disabilities, seniors and veterans.
Resources include transportation, free medical, recreation, veteran services, legal services, financial services and health services.
Groups participating include Win Job Center, Coast Transit, Biloxi Veterans Administration, Women’s Resource Center, LIFE of MS, Huntington Ingalls and Habitat for Humanity.
In 2013, over 600 individuals attended Disability Connection’s Celebration of Health as part of the Arbor Day Disability Run.
