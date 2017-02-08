It’s not the end of the line on Biloxi train crossings

Councilman George Lawrence said Tuesday he received lots of phone calls from people concerned about Biloxi’s plans to close six of the CSX railroad crossings in the city.
Biloxi needs to open two new crossings, at the Popp’s Ferry Extension that will be built from Pass Road to U.S. 90 and on the Pine Street extension that would complete the road loop around East Biloxi. To do that, the city met with CSX and agreed to close six railroad crossings.
Many of the city’s two dozen crossings are very close together in East Biloxi, said Michael Leonard, Biloxi’s director of administration, and they become more spread out as the tracks move west.
Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said the city doesn’t have all the information yet but will consider closings “crossing by crossing.” About six of the city’s crossings don’t have any safety gates, he said, and safety is a priority.
The council must approve which crossings will close and Gilich said, “We hope the data will reveal the obvious ones.”
The administration will update the council at the next meeting, Gilich said.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
