Gulfport will host the ‘party of the century’

The city will host the first of three celebrations to mark Mississippi’s Bicentennial at Centennial Plaza, the old Veteran Affairs property on U.S. 90.
The Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration — South will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, March 31, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 1.
The celebration will feature live music, with a headliner to be announced at a separate news conference Feb. 15, also at Centennial Plaza.
The event will highlight Mississippi food, culture, history and contributions of state residents from the 26 southernmost counties. Officials are encouraging residents to participate as volunteers, vendors and sponsors. Applications are available on the Bicentennial website, ms200south200.org.
The site for the celebration was initially created for Mississippi’s Centennial in 1917, but World War I derailed those plans. The federal government stabilized buildings on the 57-acre, oak-shaded property after Hurricane Katrina before deeding it to the city.
A list of events is featured on the ms200south website. A Mississippi commemorative stamp will be unveiled at 11 a.m. March 31. At the same time, Taste of Mississippi will open, featuring Coast cuisine, an international food court and a craft beer garden. At 5 p.m., a picnic will be held to salute the Coast military, followed by a big band concert.
A parade begins at 11 a.m. April 1, with Salute to Mississippi exhibits opening at 10 a.m. and Taste of Mississippi vendors set up for a second day.
A 7 p.m. concert will feature the Mississippi Bicentennial Orchestra and Singers, with performances by Vasti Jackson, a blues musician and Grammy nominee from McComb, and The Paul Thorn Band. The mystery headliner will follow.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
