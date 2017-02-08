Biloxi teenagers had no idea this gun was loaded

Several teenagers were examining two guns Tuesday after school when one of the weapons went off, striking and wounding one of the young men. Biloxi Police Lt. Chris De Back said the teenager is hospitalized and in stable condition.
He said the teens were in the yard of one of their homes near Rodenberg Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, but the guns did not come from that home. De Back said police are still trying to trace the origin of the guns. He would not identify the caliber of the weapons.
He said the shooting was an accident. The teenagers he said, did not realize the gun was loaded.
De Back said guns should always be treated as if they are loaded and should be pointed at the ground — never at another person
