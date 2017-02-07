12 East Biloxi streets about to get paved

Noticeable progress on the infrastructure project in Biloxi will come over the next two weeks as a dozen East Biloxi streets are paved.
Oscar Renda Contracting will begin its largest round of paving this week. Paving work is tentatively scheduled to begin Wednesday on streets where crews have replaced underground water, sewer and storm drains and installed new curbs and gutters.
Streets include:
▪ Keller Avenue, north of Division Street
▪ Holley Street, south of Division Street
▪ Fallo, Brown and Fountain streets, north of Division Street
▪ Roy and Redding streets, between Bowen and Keller
▪ Bowen Street, between Roy and Division streets
▪ Strangi and Penny streets, north of Division
▪ A section of Brown Street, south of Division
▪ Crawford Street, north of Division Street, from Lee Kerley Lane to Bayview Avenue
Contractors also say limestone is tentatively scheduled to begin going down on Seal Avenue south of Division Street beginning Feb. 15, a sign that paving is near.
“This is the kind of progress that we want and expect to see on a regular basis,” said Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich.
