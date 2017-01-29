In Biloxi, Year of the Rooster celebrated with dance and prayer

Popping firecrackers and dancing red and gold lions capped off Chinese New Year celebrations Sunday at the Vietnamese Buddhist Congregation in Biloxi.
The devout had swept their houses clean, as is the custom, and gathered to celebrate family, food, prayers and wishes for good health and fortune.
It’s the Year of the Rooster, according to the Chinese lunar calendar, and many came to the temple on Oak Street to celebrate.
“I enjoy the prayers and incense, the lion dances and visiting with people,” 20-year-old Krystina Tu said.
“Like Thanksgiving is a big celebration for many people, this is our big celebration of the year,” Tu said.
Monk Thay Thinch Hien, in a gold robe, joined celebrants for a lunch of spicy vegetarian soup with tofu and other meat substitutes and desserts.
Even some Red Hat Ladies showed up.
“We wanted to have a cultural experience and everyone has been so nice to us,” said Marie Eck, queen mother of the Red Hat Ladies’ Crown Jewels of D’Nile. “They’ve been so understanding in explaining things to us,” Eck said.
Temple President Tonya Kennedy said she was pleased that “a very, very good crowd” turned out.
Celebrations began after the temple’s 11 a.m. service.
The faithful prayed as insence burned inside and outside the temple. Some placed money or red decorations on a yellow or pink apricot tree.
“It’s for good luck, well-being and prosperity,” Tu said.
Oranges and red envelopes were handed out for good luck. The envelopes each contained a quarter and a saying written in Chinese.
