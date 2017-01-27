Kids can take a ‘Trip to Wonderland’ in Biloxi this weekend

Kids 5 years old and younger can take a “Trip to Wonderland” on Saturday with Alice, the White Rabbit and more characters from Lewis Carroll’s famous novel.
The free event is from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and includes arts and crafts, pictures with the White Rabbit, and a tea party with all the characters.
It is at Lopez School, 140 St. John Ave.
It is sponsored by the City of Biloxi, Excel by 5 Coalition, Biloxi Public Schools, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, and the IP Casino Resort.
Details: 228-297-6808, 228-388-7170, susan.hunt@biloxischools.net, or programs@biloxi.ms.us
