Harrison County

January 27, 2017 10:59 AM

Kids can take a ‘Trip to Wonderland’ in Biloxi this weekend

Sun Herald

Biloxi

Kids 5 years old and younger can take a “Trip to Wonderland” on Saturday with Alice, the White Rabbit and more characters from Lewis Carroll’s famous novel.

The free event is from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and includes arts and crafts, pictures with the White Rabbit, and a tea party with all the characters.

It is at Lopez School, 140 St. John Ave.

It is sponsored by the City of Biloxi, Excel by 5 Coalition, Biloxi Public Schools, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, and the IP Casino Resort.

Details: 228-297-6808, 228-388-7170, susan.hunt@biloxischools.net, or programs@biloxi.ms.us

Related content

Harrison County

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Biloxi has a new mayor

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos