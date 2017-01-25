Gulfport, D’Iberville students and police will hit the hardwood

Gulfport police and Gulfport High students will team up to challenge D’Iberville police and D’Iberville High students in a basketball game at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
The free game, to be held at Gulfport High, is sponsored by the Gulfport Police Department’s Blue Crew, a group of officers who play basketball with students to improve relations between police and teens.
Gulfport police played Gulfport High students in a packed gymnasium Dec. 5. The game was enlivened by playful trash talk between officers and students.
This game at the Bert Jenkins Gymnasium will be different, Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Each team will have five officers and five students.
The Blue Crew dubbed its student team The Solution before their Dec. 5 game. In that game it was students against police, and the students won.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
