Gulfport’s Mona Allen ‘lived to help others’

When Mona Allen decided to retire, she didn’t just ride off into the sunset, but decided to open her own business.
She owned and operated Mona’s Book Bag in Gulfport for 14 years — 14 years after she retired. It was only supposed to be a hobby.
“She loved to read and she loved books,” said Allen’s daughter Veronica Walker. “She opened the shop to have something to do after she retired.”
Allen died Monday at her home in Biloxi. She was 88. Services were held Wednesday at Riemann Family Funeral Homes in Biloxi. She was buried in Biloxi National Cemetery.
Walker said she will always remember her mother’s compassion and kindness for others.
“My mother lived to help others,” she said. “She was always helping at the food pantries — she was so compassionate, but she was also passionate about helping other people.”
Allen was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
“She loved being a member of the Red Hat Society,” Walker said. “She loved going to all of their functions.”
The Quota Club was another passion of Allen’s, Walker said.
“She loved the Quota Club because it was another way for her to help others,” Walker said. “They did a lot to help the deaf.”
