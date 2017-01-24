Body found in D'Iberville shed identified

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove said fingerprints have led to the identify of a man whose body was found Sunday afternoon in a metal shed off Lemoyne Boulevard.
The man's identity is not being released because authorities are trying to find next of kin to notify of his death. Hargrove said the man was homeless. He was identified through fingerprints because he had a record with law enforcement.
A D'Iberville man riding bikes with his son discovered the body after noticing a strong odor. The metal shed sits behind a vacant house just west of the Dollar General store.
