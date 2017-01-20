Kindness doesn’t cost a thing — just ask these Pass High students

3:55 Pass High students break down Trump inauguration in under four minutes Pause

0:31 At the scene of a traffic fatality involving a Gulfport police car

0:29 Gulfport woman thanks family, neighbors for support after fire

1:37 Dixson the dog's families

4:23 Gulfport police charge man in capital murder of 5-year-old

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

0:54 Palace Casino restaurants get just a touch of Old Biloxi

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé