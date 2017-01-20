Kindness doesn’t cost a thing — just ask these Pass High students

The old adage says that “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” And the students at Pass Christian High School want to increase the number of acts of kindness in their school and in their community.
The school on Friday held an academic rally to kick off its 2017 Great Kindness Challenge. The kindness challenge is a national campaign for the week of Jan. 23-27. The challenge is simple in its nature — students are challenged to do as many acts of kindness for others as they can. But unlike other challenges or competitions, there are no losers.
“This whole kindness challenge is all about being kind to others making the world a better place,” said Pass High junior Breyton Maron, who is also a member of the Junior Civitans, the event’s sponsor group. “At Pass High, we really strive to be a family, so we thought it would be good to get everyone together and to take a week and make it really about helping others and make everyone feel special.”
To launch the campaign, students and teachers participated in mannequin video challenges and the entire staff and student body formed a giant heart on the floor of the school’s gym.
Martha Leblanc, Pass High Junior Civitans president, said she hopes the week-long event will spill over into the daily lives of the students.
“I really hope that people will take this on and run with it and that we do it every year,” she said. “I would love it to be a thing every year.”
Junior Civitans secretary Rachel Kennedy said that empathy is the key to kindness.
“I think, in general, that people just forget that everyone else is here and that they are going through struggles,” Rachel said. “I think that everyone needs to be a little more understanding of one another.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329
