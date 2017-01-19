The most affordable beach towns in the US? You’re probably already there

If you’re looking for the most affordable beach towns in the US, then you will not have to look any further than South Mississippi.
Smartassests.com on Wednesday released its annual “Most Affordable Beach Towns 2017” list and once again, the Coast is well represented.
Gulfport tops the list for the second year in a row. It is noted for its low house prices (averaging $117,000) and property taxes (less than $1,000 annually for many), as well as its casino, golf courses, restaurants and bars.
In all, Mississippi had four cities on the list, which ties it with Florida as the most affordable beach state in the US.
Also on the list was Biloxi at No. 3. Ocean Springs and Bay St. Louis, the artsy communities that anchor the east and west ends of the Coast, respectively, were No. 7 and No. 9.
The list is culminated from Census data, median home values, the median amount of annual property taxes paid, the median annual amount of housing costs paid and the median number of rooms per house.
