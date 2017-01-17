Harrison County deputy cleared in non-fatal shooting

A Harrison County grand jury has cleared a Harrison County deputy who shot a man in the leg when responding to a report of a suicidal person.
The man was shot June 26. At the time, Sheriff Troy Peterson said James Epperson Jr., 38, was already outside when the deputy arrived at a property in the 10230 block of Firetower Road in Pass Christian.
The deputy, who has not been identified, had pulled up to a neighboring home. Epperson immediately started shooting at the deputy, Peterson said.
The deputy returned fire and shot Epperson in the leg.
Epperson was taken to Garden Park Medical Center, then to the Harrison County jail. He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer.
