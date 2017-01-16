Martin Luther King Jr., Day parade rolls through Biloxi

Elise Imbert of Gulfport asked Santa for $1,000 to help needy kids and pets for Christmas. She didn't want toys because she had everything she needed. Elise's parents and Santa helped grant Elise's wish, and she's giving $500 to Tired Dog Rescue and $500 to Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport.
The Southern Rail Commission announces more than $2 million in funds through the Federal Railroad Administration to 11 communities in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana during a meeting on Monday, December 19, 2016, in Bay St. Louis. Mississippi received the largest amount of money for cities located on the Coast.