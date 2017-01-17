Grant finalist from Biloxi aims to remember Coast civil rights movement

One of the 144 finalists in the Knight Cities Challenges is from Biloxi.
The finalists, narrowed down from 4,500 ideas submitted, were revealed Tuesday. The winners will be announced in June and will share up to $5 million to implement their ideas.
David Perkes said as he thought about what the Knight Foundations is looking for in the challenge — what’s special about your city and how can that engage the community — he and others at the Gulf Coast Community Design Studio came up with an idea that made it into the finals.
“Witnessing the Beach” is a way to to engage people across race, income and age differences, he said, and bring attention to Biloxi’s part in the civil rights movement.
Perkes proposes constructing moveable platforms or surfaces that can be rolled out onto the beach where the 1960 wade-in protests occurred. This would allow residents and visitors a chance to hear witness of the wade-in protests and discuss today’s racial challenges, he said.
“The Wade-in protesters are now seniors, and their witnesses of work to overcome racial discrimination in 1960 are especially needed today,” he said. Many of these people are in wheelchairs or can’t walk on the beach.
The wade-in protests eventually led to the desegregation of the public beach in 1968. Perkes said over the last few years the GCCDS has worked to commemorate the wade-ins with the NAACP, Back Bay Mission and Gilbert Mason Jr., whose father, Gilbert Mason Sr., led the wade-ins.
The first round of the challenge allows a very brief description.
“Crafting the entry to get every word to count is a challenge,” Perkes said. The next round allows him and the Design Studio partners a chance to develop the plan.
The third Knight Cities Challenge was open to ideas in 26 Knight communities where the Knight newspapers were published, including Biloxi-Gulfport. Perkes said he has entered ideas all three years and was a finalist the first year.
GCCDS is an outreach program of Mississippi State University and started in Biloxi right after Hurricane Katrina. Perkes said it has a staff of about 10 full-time architects, planners and landscape architects who work with students and collaborate on important community projects.
“Certainly our work is best when we work with community partners,” he said.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
