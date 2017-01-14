Triplett-Day has the best breakfast in the state, Food Network says

The best place for breakfast in Mississippi does beignets just as well (or better) than the Big Easy.
The soda fountain at Triplett-Day Drug Co. in downtown Gulfport has been a favorite spot for coffee, breakfast and conversation among locals for decades, and the Food Network must have fallen in love with the beignets, because it named the drugstore’s 1950’s-era soda fountain the best spot for breakfast in the state.
.@FoodNetwork selects Triplett-Day Drug Co. in Gulfport as Mississippi's "Best Breakfast" in their '50 States, 50 Breakfasts' feature!! pic.twitter.com/yT1o710u4L— City of Gulfport (@CityofGulfport) January 14, 2017
“Beignet enthusiasts usually make a beeline for New Orleans, but they’d be wise to cross the Mississippi border for these extra-fluffy numbers,” the network said in its article 50 States, 50 Breakfasts originally published in 2010 in Food Network Magazine. The network recently republished the list online.
The network traveled across the country to find the best places to have breakfast in each state.
The beignets at Triplett-Day are made from the same buttermilk dough as their famous biscuits, making them different than traditional beignets found at places in New Orleans such as Cafe Du Monde.
Triplett-Day has been a staple in Gulfport since 1955.
Triplett-Day’s beignets were the only ones to make the Food Network’s list, althought several biscuits, sandwiches and pancakes got recognition.
Cafe Des Amis in Breaux Bridge made the list in Louisiana for their omelet stuffed with boudin sausage, if you’re headed that way.
