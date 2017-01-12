Trump - Pence 'Thank Y'all' tour reaches Gulfport

Elise Imbert of Gulfport asked Santa for $1,000 to help needy kids and pets for Christmas. She didn't want toys because she had everything she needed. Elise's parents and Santa helped grant Elise's wish, and she's giving $500 to Tired Dog Rescue and $500 to Junior Auxiliary of Gulfport.
The Southern Rail Commission announces more than $2 million in funds through the Federal Railroad Administration to 11 communities in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana during a meeting on Monday, December 19, 2016, in Bay St. Louis. Mississippi received the largest amount of money for cities located on the Coast.
Mississippi State Rep. David Baria talks about the difficulties of passing a law that would have stricter penalties in animal abuse cases. Two videos have gone viral this week on the Coast that appear to show instances of animal abuse.