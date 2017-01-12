Coast man burns 50 percent of his body during birthday party accident

A man who accidentally caught himself on fire at his birthday party will recover, but it’s going to take some time and a few surgeries, his family said.
The man, who asked to not be identified, was celebrating his birthday with family at a home on Northrup Cuevas Road in Lizana community when he accidentally poured gasoline on a bonfire, Harrison County Fire Services Chief Pat Sullivan said.
The man thought he was pouring diesel on the fire, not gasoline.
Kristina Cuevas, the victim’s daughter-in-law, said family reacted quickly to get the man’s clothes off him and perform medical assistance until help arrived.
“We were able to get his clothes off of him pretty fast,” Cuevas said. “The doctors said that was very helpful for recovery.”
The man was taken by Life Flight helicopter to the Burn Unit at USA Medical Center in Mobile. Cuevas said about 50 percent of his body sustained second- to third-degree burns.
He’ll likely stay at USA for about 56 days, Cuevas said.
“He’s in very good spirits,” she said.
The man underwent one surgery Wednesday morning, and Cuevas said he was nervous but everything went well. He’ll have to undergo more surgeries and skin grafts before he is released from the hospital.
Cuevas said she and the rest of the man’s family want to thank first responders who helped. She said the Lizana Volunteer Fire Department was the first to get to the home after Cuevas called 911.
“We’re very thankful that they responded so fast,” Cuevas said.
The Life Flight No. 5 crew were fast and helpful, she added.
Cuevas would also like to thank the Harrison County dispatcher who answered her emergency call.
“I want to personally thank her,” Cuevas said. “She did an awesome job just reassuring me that it was going to be OK.”
Doctors will continue to monitor the man’s medical condition as he continues to heal, as burn victims can be susceptible to infection and sometimes pneumonia.
“He’s got a long road to recovery,” Cuevas said.
