Captain Al’s says it will reopen Thursday

Captain Al’s Steak and Shrimp, which closed the restaurant last week, plans to reopen Thursday, according to a post on its Facebook page.
The Health Department closed the restaurant at 11268 Lorraine Road on Jan. 3 after reports that 40 people became ill after eating there. After the Sun Herald reported on the illnesses Tuesday, the department heard from “a whole lot more folks who have identified illness,” said Paul Byars, state epidemiologist.
People who posted on stories on the Sun Herald website said they began falling ill around Dec. 19 after eating at Captain Al’s.
The restaurant posted a notice on the door of the restaurant that said it was closed for remodeling. The Facebook post addressed the notice, saying the restaurant has routinely closed after the holidays for routine maintenance and any refurbishing that has to be done.
The post also addressed the reports of people falling ill after eating at the restaurant.
