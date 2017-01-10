Harrison County

January 10, 2017 5:43 PM

Tickets on sale for State of Biloxi address Feb. 1

Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich will present his second State of the City address Feb. 1 at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.

The lunch is sponsored by the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Gilich will talk about what’s been accomplished during the past year throughout the city, and narrate a video presentation.

Tickets are $40 per person or a reserved table of 10 is $400.

Reservations: 228-435-6149 or info@biloxibayareachamber.org.

Sun Herald

Harrison County

