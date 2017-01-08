Helicopter flies man to burn center after accident at family bonfire

A man was taken by helicopter to a burn center in Mobile after he caught fire while pouring gasoline onto a bonfire, a Harrison County fire official said.
Crews from Harrison County Fire Service, the Lizana Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to a home on Northrup Cuevas Road in the Lizana community on Saturday afternoon, said Harrison County Fire Services Chief Pat Sullivan.
Sullivan said a group of people were outside of the home celebrating a family event and decided to have a bonfire.
“To try to keep the fire going, a gentleman poured what he thought was diesel on the wood that was already burning, but it turned out to be gas,” Sullivan said. “When he poured the gas on the burning logs, it ignited and caught him on fire.”
Sullivan said family members were able to get him on the ground, get the fire out, take the man’s burning clothes off and provide basic medical need until help arrived.
The victim suffered serious injuries.
A Life Flight rescue helicopter flew the man to the Burn Center at USA Medical Center in Mobile for treatment. Sullivan said he has not received an update on the man’s condition.
Sullivan called the event “purely accidental” but recommends that people not add any type of flammable liquid on a fire that is already burning.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
